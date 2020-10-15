New COVID-19 case reported in Rainy River area

The Northwestern Health Unit has reported one new case of COVID-19.

The health unit on Wednesday announced the latest positive test, which is an individual in its Rainy River area.

The health unit said it has started following up with the individual and their contacts.

The latest positive test is the 13th total case confirmed in the Rainy River area, but is the only known active case in that region. There are two other known active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, as of Thursday morning.

The Northwestern Health Unit has had 71 cases since the start of the pandemic.