New COVID-19 case reported in Rainy River area
Thunder Bay

The Northwestern Health Unit has reported one new case of COVID-19.

The latest positive test is the only known currently active case in the Rainy River region

CBC News ·
The Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 in its Rainy River region on Wednesday. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui/CBC)

The health unit on Wednesday announced the latest positive test, which is an individual in its Rainy River area.

The health unit said it has started following up with the individual and their contacts.

The latest positive test is the 13th total case confirmed in the Rainy River area, but is the only known active case in that region. There are two other known active cases in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, as of Thursday morning.

The Northwestern Health Unit has had 71 cases since the start of the pandemic.

