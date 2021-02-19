COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Westgate, Kingsway Park schools

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two Thunder Bay schools.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Friday announced it is declaring outbreaks at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute and Kingsway Park Public School.

A Lakehead District School Board official confirmed there are four cases at each school.

For both, the health unit said one individual at each school who tested positive was deemed to have acquired the infection within the school setting.

The Lakehead District School Board now has three schools with declared outbreaks. A COVID-19 outbreak had been declared at McKellar Park Central Public School last week, a few days after the school had been closed to in-class learning. The province's COVID-19 in schools web page shows 12 student cases at that school.

All cohorts at that school will return to in-class learning next week.