Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay District

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Monday morning.

Since. Nov 6, there have been 48 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District. The current rolling seven-day average is 5.5 cases per day.

Every new case reported on Monday is located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. The individuals are all self-isolating and each person is a close contact of an existing case.

The health unit said there are 41 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.

There have been 165 cases reported in the district since the start of the pandemic.