Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Thunder Bay District

Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive tests on Friday morning. All of the new cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.

The health unit said four of the individuals are close contacts of existing cases, while the exposure category for the fifth case is pending.

Since Nov. 6, there have been 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced in the Thunder Bay District. There are 29 known active cases in the district.

Last week, the health unit and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said two cases were confirmed associated with St. Margaret School. In a Thursday letter to the school community, the health unit said no further cases have been identified and there is no evidence of the virus having been spread within the school setting.

The health unit said public health inspectors will be visiting every food and drink establishment in the district to check compliance with COVID-19 measures.

"Strong adherence to these measures can significantly reduce any spread of the virus in these premises which will in turn contribute to reducing overall community spread," reads a statement from the health unit, adding the visits are in addition to regular inspections.

Patrons also play a key role in keeping bars and restaurants open by complying with the measures, the health unit added.