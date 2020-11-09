Five new COVID-19 cases reported across northwestern Ontario

FIve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in northwestern Ontario on Monday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced three more positive tests, after reporting 11 over the weekend.

All three cases are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area and are self-isolating. Two are close contacts of existing cases while the third has no known exposure.

The health unit said people who visited the Super Thrift Store on Johnson Avenue on Nov. 3 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., as well as from Nov. 4-6 any time between 9:30 a.m.and 6 p.m., as well as the Super Thrift Christmas Store on Cumberland Street on Nov. 5 between noon and 6 p.m. could have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health unit said while it believes the risk of infection is low, people in the stores at those times are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and immediately self-isolate if they develop one or more symptoms of COVID-19.

The stores are operated by Adult and Teen Challenge of Central Canada. The health unit said over the weekend that confirmed cases within the organization's men's and women's shelters are being managed as an outbreak.

The latest cases bring the total in the Thunder Bay District to 132 since the start of the pandemic.

Northwestern Health Unit

The Northwestern Health Unit announced two new cases in its Sioux Lookout region, after two were reported in the same region last week.

The health unit does not publicly provide information about the location of positive tests. Its Sioux Lookout region includes 18 separate communities.

As of Monday, there are four active cases in the health unit's Sioux Lookout region, with one additional active case in the Kenora region.

The Northwestern Health Unit has had 80 confirmed cases, along with two probable cases. Of those, 25 have been in its Sioux Lookout region.