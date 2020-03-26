Second positive COVID-19 case in northwestern Ontario reported, but infected person not residing in region

The status of COVID-19 cases in the province, updated on Thursday, reported a second positive case for the northwest region, but the infected person is not actually residing in the area, according to the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU).

"Northwestern Health Unit received notification of the second positive case of COVID-19 attributed to the region. Although the case in the region is being reported for the Northwestern Health Unit area, the infected person's primary residence is in southern Ontario," reads a statement from the public health organization.

NWHU added that the lab system in Ontario sends results to the health unit jurisdiction according to the address given by the person being tested.

"In this case, although the address given is in our jurisdiction, we have confirmed that the case was in another country when infected, and has not been in our area while infectious, and is not now in our area," said Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health for the Northwestern Health Unit in a written release.

NWHU said it is working with three other health units in the province on "follow-up" related to the case.