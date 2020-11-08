Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 11 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Almost all new cases are from close contact with a confirmed case
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its weekend total to 11.
Ten of the 11 cases reported Saturday and Sunday have been identified as close contacts of existing cases, while one is related to travel. All are located within Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. At the time public health announced hte new cases, all 11 people were self-isolating.
The seven cases announced on Saturday is the highest numbers reported in a single day since April.
Cases within St. Margaret School
The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed it had been notified by the health unit of two cases within St. Margaret School.
The school board said both individuals contracted the virus outside of the school setting and there is no evidence of spread within the school. The situation is not considered to be an outbreak.
The school board said the affected cohorts will remain at home, and it is working with the health unit. A deep cleaning of the school, which included disinfectant fogging, was done over the weekend.
Adult and Teen Challenge outbreak
The health unit said it is working with Adult and Teen Challenge of Central Canada after COVID-19 cases were confirmed involving the organization's men's and women's centres in Thunder Bay. In addition to those two cases, several other individuals are considered to be probable cases, public health officials said.
Those confirmed and probable cases are currently isolating.
Two retail stores operated by the organization in Thunder Bay have been closed temporarily as a precaution. Health officials said customers who visited either of the locations are not believed to be at an elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19.
There have been 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Thunder Bay District since the start of the pandemic. There are 12 currently active cases.
