City of Thunder Bay prepares for temporary closures as province enters lockdown

The City of Thunder Bay is preparing to temporarily close a number of facilities as the province enters lockdown on Boxing Day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday all of Ontario will go into lockdown to limit further spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26; in Thunder Bay - and elsewhere in northern Ontario - the lockdown will last for 14 days.

"We hear the Province saying loud and clear that we need this temporary lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario," Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro said in a statement. "We need to do our part in Thunder Bay. We need to pull together as a community."

"We need everyone to stay home to the extent possible, except for essential requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Thunder Bay," he said. "Holiday gatherings and a potential surge are a concern across the province. I implore everyone to gather only with your household and avoid travel unless absolutely essential. We must also remember our local businesses and restaurants – please shop local and get take-out to support our small business."

In Thunder Bay, a number of city-run facilities will be closed during the lockdown. They include:

Canada Games Complex

Churchill Pool (Volunteer Pool has remained closed under renovation during the pandemic)

Fort William Gardens, as well as Neebing, Delaney, Port Arthur, Grandview, and Current River arenas (the Prince Arthur's Landing skating rink will remain open)

Older adult centres: 55 Plus Centre and West Arthur (Take-out food service will continue for seniors' food security)

West Thunder, Current River, North End, Oliver Road, North McIntyre, Jumbo Gardens, South Neebing, Vale, Vickers Heights, and West Arthur community centres

Kinsmen Youth Centre

Baggage Building Arts Centre

Water Garden Pavilion

City council will continue to meet virtually, and council meetings can only be viewed online, or on Shaw Spotlight Channel 10 or Tbaytel Digital TV on Channel 110.

City Hall and the Victoriaville Civic Centre are closed to the public, with services available via appointment.

Finally, customers of Thunder Bay Transit and Lift+ Specialized Transit are asked to avoid all non-essential travel during the lockdown, and wear masks when travel is required.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of buses is taking place, but people who are feeling unwell or exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms are asked to avoid using public transit.

Some facilities and programs will continue to operate.

The Algoma and Grace Remus child care centres will remain open to accommodate preschool children.

The city said child care staff are working to confirm access to space in Woodcrest and Ogden schools, and will communicate with parents and families directly as soon as possible.