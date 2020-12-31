4 new COVID-19 cases in Kenora region on New Year's Eve, Northwestern Health Unit reports

The Northwestern Health Unit reported four new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora region Thursday.

The health unit does not report details on new cases such as the precise location or method of transmission, but it said it has started following up with the people involved and their contacts.

Anyone who is identified as a contact for the cases will be contacted directly.

Information about the gender and age of people infected with COVID-19 and the method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available, the health unit said in a media release.

As of Wednesday, there were 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area, which covers more than 170,000 square kilometres and serves 39 First Nation communities and 19 municipalities in the Kenora and Rainy River districts.

One person in the Rainy River District has died of COVID-19.