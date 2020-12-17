Eleven new COVID-19 cases reported across northwestern Ontario

Ten new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Thunder Bay District.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the latest positive test results on Thursday, which brings the current active case count to 101.

Every new case is located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Four are close contacts of existing cases, two had no known exposure to the virus and the sources of transmission for four remain pending.

The Thunder Bay District has a cumulative total of 467 cases during the pandemic. Fourteen people have died.

The health unit's data dashboard shows no patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit reported one new case in the Kenora area.

That case is one of four currently active in its catchment area, along with two in the Rainy River region and one in the Sioux Lookout area.