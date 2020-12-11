13 new COVID-19 cases announced in Thunder Bay District

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest positive test results were announced on Friday, the third time in the past four days with a double digit case increase.

Twelve of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, with the other in a district community. Eight are close contacts of existing cases, four had no known exposure to the virus and the source of acquisition for one is pending.

There are 128 active cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District.

The Marathon Family Health Team confirmed a case in the community. There have been 16 cases in Marathon, with 12 of those active. An outbreak has been declared by the TBDHU at Holy Saviour Catholic School in the town, which has been closed to in-class learning this week.

There have been three positive tests within the school community, including one that was reasonably acquired within the school setting, according to the health unit.

The health unit's data dashboard shows one patient, who is in the intensive care unit, hospitalized with COVID-19.

Nine people in the Thunder Bay District have died from COVID-19, with seven of those residents at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay. The outbreak update on the home's website shows 34 active resident cases and 22 staff members who are active cases.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit announced one new case in its Kenora region on Friday. A workplace outbreak has also been declared at the Valard work camp in Pickle Lake, where two people working on the Wataynikaneyap Power Project tested positive earlier this week.