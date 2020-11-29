Resident in Thunder Bay long-term care home dies from COVID-19

A resident of a Thunder Bay long-term care facility has died from COVID-19.

A post on the website of the Southbridge Roseview home, which is currently in an outbreak, confirmed the death.

It's the third person, and second this month, to die from COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District since the onset of the pandemic.

There have been 36 residents and 15 staff members within the Southbridge Roseview home who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Four of the cases are located in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, one is in a district community while the other is in a First Nations community.

Each new case is in isolation. Five of the new cases are close contacts of existing cases, while the other has no known exposure.

There are 66 known active cases in the Thunder Bay District.