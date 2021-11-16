COVID-19 case confirmed at Thunder Bay school

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Thunder Bay Catholic school.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) announced the case at St. Martin School on Monday night.

The case affects one classroom cohort, and one school bus cohort, the TBDHU said.

Students, parents and guardians have been notified, and a disinfection process is underway, the TBDHU said.

No further information about the St. Martin School case was provided.

As for new cases in Thunder Bay, the TBDHU confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

The case is in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and its transmission category remains under investigation.

Seven more cases were also listed as resolved; as of Tuesday, there were 12 active, confirmed cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.