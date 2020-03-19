New positive COVID-19 case announced in Dryden and Red Lake region

One positive COVID-19 test was announced in northwestern Ontario on Thursday.

The Northwestern Health Unit reported a new confirmed case in its Dryden and Red Lake region.

The latest case is the 13th in total in the health unit's defined Dryden and Red Lake region, and is currently the only known active case in the area.

There are a total of 14 known active cases in the entire Northwestern Health Unit catchment area, with nine in the Kenora region, three in the Sioux Lookout region and one in the Rainy River region.

The health unit said it has started following up with the individual and their contacts.