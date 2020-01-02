Thunder Bay woman charged in murder of her 11-year-old son due back in court Friday

A Thunder Bay woman charged with second-degree murder over the death of her 11-year-old son is due back in court Friday.

Courtney Marie LaBelle remains in custody.

She was charged after police were called to a Victoria Avenue West home at about 7 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. Responding officers found two victims inside: the 11-year-old youth, and a 55-year-old male.

The youth was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have confirmed the youth was Labelle's son.

The 55-year-old male was also taken to hospital, but was later released. He was also known to Labelle, police have said.

Polive have also said an altercation took place between Labelle and the two victims inside the home, but no further details have been released.