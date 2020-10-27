Former Camelot Street courthouse, now a hotel, to again host legal proceedings

The Superior Court of Justice will be temporarily returning to its old home, as the Thunder Bay Courthouse could remain closed through the end of the year.

A notice from the Superior Court of Justice said operations will remain on hold at the Brodie Street courthouse for at least the next few weeks, and possibly until the end of December, after a fire earlier this month.

The court will relocate to its previous Camelot Street location, which closed following the opening of the new consolidated courthouse in 2013 and had since been repurposed as a hotel. The hotel ballroom will again serve as a courtroom, as the jury boxes and judges' dais remain in place. Other space has been secured for judicial chambers and other space for counsel and staff.

The notice said the target date for opening the temporary location is Nov. 2, but described it as an "ambitious timeline."

"We are confident that we will be able to conduct most, if not all, scheduled in-person trials and hearings beginning in early November. Some proceedings may need to be adjourned or continued remotely via [Zoom]," the notice reads.

The Thunder Bay Courthouse has been closed after a fire in the electrical room on the seventh floor on Oct. 4. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General said there was water damage in the building.