The Courthouse Hotel is currently undergoing major renovations, while also tackling the challenge of maintaining its character and history, according to the owner of the old courthouse building on Camelot Street in Thunder Bay, Ont.

David Sun bought the hotel last year for $500,000. He says he bought the building because he liked the way it looked and had originally intended on making it as an apartment building. But the building holds many historic elements and as such, Sun had to reconsider his plans.

He felt a hotel was a better option since there would be someone around 24 hours a day to take care and lookout for the condition of the heritage features.

"I think it's the best way to protect the building," Sun said. He has contracted out local companies to assist with the renovations and says he will be moving his family up from Toronto to Thunder Bay so he can operate the hotel.

The large room intended for parties and wedding will get a new coat of paint and new chandeliers to replace the lighting. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Sun decided to join with Choice Hotels, an international hotel company, as an Ascend Hotel Collection Member so the hotel would fall under the Choice's brand. He says since Choice's group has an existing customer base, he wanted to be apart of it.

The hotel will have 41 hotel rooms, two gyms, 2 public bathrooms, a meeting room, and a grand ballroom-like room for weddings and parties, which is located where the main courtroom used to be. It will also be available for rent by the public.

Sun says he'll be changing the lights to chandeliers in places like the lobby and the grand room, but keeping the judge's bench at the front of the room because it was deemed as a heritage feature.

The original Judges bench in the old main courtroom will stay because it was deemed a heritage feature. Sun says it might turn into a stage area in the grand room. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Many of the elements throughout the hotel from some of the flooring to the structure to the character features had to stay because of its historical significance. As a result, Sun had to work around them and incorporate them in different ways to make them fit into their new spaces.

In the lobby, Sun says he's had to keep almost everything, from the stairs, to the bannister railing, even the gravel floors. He plans to make some changes like adding new carpet to the stairs and painting the banisters black.

"The heritage department wants to keep the same [historical] feeling," said Sun about keeping the old floors in the lobby. He does hope to refinish them.

Sun says the main lobby where the staircase is located will remain much the same with minor tweaks to the lighting, railing colour, and carpet. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

He says he is trying to reuse what he can that was original to the building like the pews in the courtroom and it's just about finding a place where they might fit. Because some of the spaces are small, Sun has had to get creative regarding the layout of the lobby and the rooms.

The doors on the hotel rooms are original, except for the inserts in the doors, which had to be replaced from glass to be approved for fire code. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC) He's also made some adaptations along the way, like the room doors. The doors, which originally had glass inserts, needed to be replaced to wood and adhere to the fire code, so parts of the door had to be changed. Sun says its all apart of keeping as much of the original features as possible to keep the same look.

Courthouse gives 'very unique selling proposition'

Paul Pepe, tourism manager for the City of Thunder Bay, says that preserving heritage buildings and revitalizing them serves well to attract a base of people interested.

"I think we see trends in tourism where consumers are looking for more authentic experiences and architecture and historic architecture tells our story as a community," Pepe said. "It's always great to see older, solid architecture being re-purposed and reprogrammed.

Pepe says the fact that the hotel is the old courthouse gives the hotel a unique sell.

"It gives it a very unique selling proposition. There are a lot of consumers out there who love historical properties and they seek them out in their travel."

The renovations for the hotel have come around $3 million, Sun says. He suspects a lot of local people may come to stay at the hotel because they would be interested to know what has been done to the building.

He hopes to open the hotel sometime this fall.