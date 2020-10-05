Thunder Bay courthouse damaged by afternoon fire

A suspected electrical fire broke out Sunday afternoon at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue platoon chief Philip Dzuba said there was heavy smoke coming from the top of the building through the ventilation system when first responding firefighters arrived on the scene.

Dzuba said the fire is believed to have been contained to an electrical vault on the seventh floor.

"They're designed with firewalls and they're pretty thick and the ceiling is also reinforced," Dzuba said. "That also presents us with a problem of getting into those vaults and getting water plied in a timely manner."

Dzuba said electricity needed to be cut off to the building to safely fight the fire, which included disabling the backup generator.

"There's lots of water damage through the building," Dzuba said, adding the water made its way down to the lower floors of the courthouse. "The sprinklers were engaged and took us a while to shut them down."

A portion of the northern face of the exterior of the building was discoloured with apparent water damage.

Dzuba said a restoration company has been called, and some firefighters would remain on standby to monitor for potential hot spots.

It's unknown whether the courthouse will be open on Monday.