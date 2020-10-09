Thunder Bay courthouse to remain closed indefinitely

There is no estimated reopening date for the Thunder Bay courthouse after a fire last week, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General.

The courthouse was closed last week after a fire broke out on Oct. 4 in the main electrical room on the seventh floor of the building.

Ministry spokesperson Brian Gray on Friday said there is water damage to part of the building, which will remain closed while repairs are completed.

There is no estimated reoepening date, he said.

Gray said the Superior Court of Justice and the Ontario Court of Justice have been operating remotely, and there will be public counter service at the provincial government building on Red River Road.

The manslaughter trial against Brayden Bushby, which was scheduled to begin next week, was postponed until November as a result of the courthouse's closure.