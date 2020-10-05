Thunder Bay courthouse will stay closed this week after Sunday's fire
The fire broke out in the seventh floor electrical room
The Thunder Bay courthouse will remain closed at least for the rest of the week after a weekend fire.
A Ministry of the Attorney General spokesperson confirmed to CBC the building will be closed while clean up and repairs are conducted.
The fire broke out in the electrical room on the building's seventh floor late Sunday afternoon. Fire officials on scene said it was largely contained to that area but that there was water damage throughout the courthouse.
The spokesperson said the electrical room was sealed on Monday by order of the Office of the Fire Marshal.
Court matters scheduled to be heard in-person Monday were conducted remotely instead.
The ministry spokesperson said more information would be provided once the full extent of the damage is known and the judiciary is consulted.
