In just over a week, what was once a courthouse building on Camelot Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., is scheduled to be opened to the public as a hotel.

David Sun, who is from the Toronto area, said he purchased the historical building in 2016 with plans to turn it into an apartment.

David Sun said it was challenging to keep many of the heritage features while trying to comply with the government's building code. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"I like the building ... there's a lot of heritage and there's a lot of memories in the building," he said. "It's good looking on the outside and inside."

"Originally my idea was an apartment building, but I think there's so many heritage features inside so I thought building a hotel was the best way to protect the building."

Sun said because the building was considered a heritage site, he tried his best to follow the building code as well as keep some of the historical features.

David Sun said he tried to keep many of the historical features, like the door knobs and marble flooring at the entrance of the hotel. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"I think we already saved a lot," Sun said, adding that they converted what was once the main courtroom into a ballroom for weddings and other events. "This room, I saved everything. I just re-painted, put a chandelier and changed back to the 100 year old flooring. So nothing has changed."

The old courtroom has been converted into a ballroom at the hotel. Owner David Sun said he kept almost all the historical features in the room, including the 100-year-old hardwood flooring. (Christina Jung / CBC)

He said the hotel already has about 10 weddings booked for this summer as well as next year.

"All the trim, the door knobs, the stair railing is the same," Sun said, adding that he did have to modify some of the doors in order to comply with the new building code.

With a total of 41 rooms at the new Courthouse Hotel, Sun said a study showed that about "70 per cent [of clients] will be business travellers."

"I have about 40 reservations booked already," he said, adding that the hotel has also created about eight jobs, locally, thus far.

David Sun said the hotel is almost complete and he expects to have the hotel opened by May 1, 2019. (Christina Jung / CBC)

He said he's had many local visitors who used to the work at the courthouse come by for a visit to tell him stories of when they used to work in the building.

The Courthouse Hotel will hold a soft-opening on May 1, according to Sun, to see just how well the business does in the first couple months.