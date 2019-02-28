Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have confirmed that they're investigating a sudden death on a bike path in the County Fair area just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday as a homicide.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, a passerby called 911 after seeing the woman's body on a path near the Landmark Hotel.

Police are holding the scene and are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The case is being treated as a homicide, according to police and a post-mortem is expected to take place in Toronto.

No other details were provided by police on Tuesday.