Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 32-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a recent homicide investigation near the Landmark Hotel on Tuesday.

Police said a passerby called 911 when they saw an unresponsive woman on a bike path in the County Fair area on Tuesday, just before 1 a.m.

According to a written release by the Thunder Bay Police Service on Thursday, police were able to identify a suspect as a result of an ongoing investigation and locate the individual.

Police said, a 32-year-old Thunder Bay woman was arrested in the evening hours of Wednesday, March 20 and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police have withheld the identify of the accused until the charges against her are sworn before the courts.

A post mortem is scheduled to take place in Toronto.

Police are continuing to hold the scene and are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.