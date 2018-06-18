Thunder Bay Country Market looking for new home

Thunder Bay's popular Country Market is beginning the search for a new home.

The market has simply outgrown its current location at the CLE's aging Dove building on Northern Avenue, manager Annet Maurer said.

"The market right now is fully at capacity, and we have been now for the majority of the last two years," she said. "Every booth is full, and we have people waiting to apply so that they can get a space that is currently non-existent."

"But the bigger problem for us is the lack of accessibility," Maurer said. "Half of our market vendors are upstairs, and many of our customers can't get upstairs because there is no elevator access to the upstairs floor."

Tight squeeze indoors

Another issue, Maurer said, is that it's difficult to find indoor space for the market's outdoor vendors — the market operates on both floors of the Dove building, as well as an outdoor space on the building's south side — when the weather cools.

"They want to come inside because they still have product for sale," she said. "I have to squeeze them into a space, which makes accessibility even harder, because it's crowded and the floor's uneven."

"Where do I fit all these people without being unsafe?"

Maurer said the market has operated out of the CLE grounds for about two decades; it's been based in the Dove building for the past several years.

Expanding into another CLE buliding is problematic, too, she said.

"The Heritage building is next door; some people have said, 'Oh, expand into there,'" Maurer said. "Then we'd basically either have to take over the entire building, or we're back into the situation where we were with the market many years ago: every day, people had to pack up and take down."

"That's one of the benefits that people love about our market, is that as a vendor, you can leave all your product in place, and it's secure," she said. "It allows you to kind of plan, instead of having to get here three hours early on a market day to set everything up each time. It allows you to decorate your booth and to be a little more innovative in how you're displaying things."

The CLE website only lists the Heritage building and large Coliseum building as being available for rentals; the Coliseum building is often used for large-scale events.

The other buildings on the property have long-term tenants.

CLE-market relationship good

Maurer said the Country Market's board has no issues working with the CLE's board of directors.

In fact, the two parties signed a new deal in December that would see the market continue to use the Dove building for the next five years, CLE board president Al Law told CBC News on Thursday.

Maurer said finding a new home for the market is a multi-year project anyway.

"From what we can tell, we don't think that there's anything right now that we could just be like, 'Hey, this would be perfect. Let's move in,'" she said. "It also has to be something that's affordable."

"Accessibility is a huge thing, and we really want to remain centrally located."

Maurer said market organizers are just starting to look at what they'd like to see in a new home, taking into consideration things like the number of people who come to the market, and how big they want the market to get.

How easy it is for people to get to is a consideration, too, she said, and ideally, the market would be on or near a bus route and near to the city's recreational trail system.

"I think it'll take a little while," she said. "We have a really great thing here, and there's always that fear of will it be really great somewhere else?"