Health Canada reports counterfeit hand sanitizer found in Thunder Bay

Health Canada has flagged counterfeit hand sanitizer that had been available for sale in Thunder Bay.



On Sunday, the federal government issued a recall advisory, warning the product had been found available for sale at a Dollarama store in the northwestern Ontario city.

Health Canada said the counterfeit hand sanitizer was sold with Daily Shield labelling in 250 ml. packaging. The sanitizer is labelled with NPN 80098979, Lot 6942 and shows an expiry date of May 2023.

Health Canada warned the product is unauthorized and made with an unknown formula, which means it may not be effective in protecting against bacteria and viruses. The counterfeit product is also suspected to contain methanol.

Earlier this month, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit issued an alert about contaminated hand sanitizer in the city, after a few people were hospitalized with methanol poisoning after they all had ingested hand sanitizer.

Health Canada said Dollarama has agreed to stop selling Daily Shield hand sanitizer while it investigates.