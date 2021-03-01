Thunder Bay city councillor to take leave of absence, citing health

A second Thunder Bay city councillor will be taking a leave of absence during this term.

Trevor Giertuga, one of the city's at-large councillors, included a memo in the agenda for Monday night's meeting to announce he will be stepping away from his duties until early May.

Giertuga, who has served on city council since 2000, first representing the McIntyre ward before switching to an at-large seat in 2018, said his leave of absence is for health reasons.

"My duties as an elected official for the City of Thunder Bay are very important to me, I want to reassure constituents that I do not take this time away from my duties lightly and am proceeding because it is required," he said in the memo.

Giertuga said constituents with questions or concerns should contact any of the other four at-large councillors. He said the city clerk's office is also assisting with redirecting and responding to inquiries.

Late last year, McKellar ward Coun. Brian Hamilton announced he would be taking a leave of absence.

Hamilton has since returned to the council table.