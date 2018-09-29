Thunder Bay city council grants land for Indigenous youth housing build

A First Nations housing organization says it's secured a plot of land in Thunder Bay for a proposed building to provide homes for Indigenous youth.

Thunder Bay city council has granted a property on Junot Avenue to Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services. The land was deemed surplus by city administration. The organization spoke to city council about a possible grant in June.

Indigenous housing organization looks to partner with Thunder Bay, acquire land for development There's a significant need for housing for Indigenous youth in Thunder Bay -Justin Marchand

"The reason why we've been looking for this is, there's a significant need for housing for Indigenous youth in Thunder Bay," Justin Marchand, the housing organization's executive director told CBC News.

"The need's across all demographics, but ... looking at the priorities, or a place to start, Indigenous youth was something that the community Identified as something that was very important."

The facility will contain 20 units, Marchand said, and will be supportive housing with culturally-appropriate programs and services being provided by outside agencies. Marchand said his group has been working with the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre on that front.

"That's part of what we're doing here, too, is developing that supply but then also making sure that when we are able to help the individuals who'd be housed here, that we're making sure that they have the right supports in place," he said.

The property is large enough that other affordable housing developments can also be built, Marchand said.

"But the supportive housing is what was the impetus for this development."

Marchand said his group has been working with city administration for over one year; they will work on the building design over the winter with plans to start construction in summer 2019.