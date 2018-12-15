'Canary in the coal mine': city council expecting funding requests as province continues cuts

Thunder Bay City Council needs to put a process in place to address what's likely to be a number of funding requests from local organizations who are feeling the effects of provincial cuts, one member of council said.

"We need to come up with some kind of plan how we're going to deal with more and more of these requests as they come up," said Brian Hamilton. "If we have to deal with them one by one, it's going to become very, very difficult, and it's going to be harder for those organizations that are depending on those dollars to bring forward their proposals in ways that are going to see the outcomes they're looking for."

Hamilton represents Thunder Bay's McKellar Ward. That's also the location of Evergreen a United Neighbourhood, an organization that works with at-risk youth in the Simpson and Ogden area.

Evergreen recently found out a community funding program run by the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) will not be available in 2020 due to cuts. The program provided $30,000 to Evergreen annually for the past several years; that's about one-third of Evergreen's annual operating budget, and if that money isn't made up by March 31, Evergreen will close.

"City hall knew about these cuts coming for a long time, and we've been preparing for them," Hamilton said. "One of the very first things we did is initiate the core services review, so that we can find savings in our own administration."

"This is just one, this is the canary in the coal mine," he said.

Evergreen executive director Linda Bruins said she's planning a deputation to council soon. Hamilton said he's willing to table a resolution calling on council to make up the $30,000 shortfall, and he expects his fellow councillors will support that.

"I think that city hall is going to be very receptive to their need for assistance," he said.

But Hamilton said he hopes to see the private sector play a role in keeping the affected programs alive.

"It's incumbent on city council to not let these programs fall through the cracks, but it is also important for us to kind of invoke a strong response from the private sector, as well," he said. "There's room for everybody when it comes to serving these organizations."

There was about $560,000 in the TBDSSAB's Community Social Reinvestment Program, and it all came from the levies issued by the board to municipalities in the region, said board CAO Bill Bradica.

Not mandated

Until a few years ago, the program was mandated by the province, but that is no longer the case, and Bradica said with so many provincial funding cuts taking place, municipalities became reluctant to continue funding the program if they didn't have to.

"When it was discussed during budget deliberations for 2019, some board members indicated that their municipalities would be facing reductions in their Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund grants for this year," Bradica said. "That ... combined with Increases in emergency services costs, and public health, and other things, [they] just said that they can no longer support providing funding for non-mandated services."

The TBDSSAB did continue with the program in 2019, but it was funded through a reserve fund, rather than levies. All the recipients of money from the program — Bradica said more than 30 organizations received funding through it — were notified in April that the funding likely wouldn't continue in 2020.

"The board made the decision in July that it would longer fund the program starting in 2020, and then letters did go out to those organizations a week or so following the board meeting," he said.