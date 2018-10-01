Thunder Bay City Council to talk street events, Grace Place

Thunder Bay City Council is facing a light agenda for Monday's meeting, as the 2018 municipal election nears.

Council is slated to hear about a change to the city's street event grant program, which helps non-profit groups pay for policing when streets need to be closed due to an event.

City administration is making the grant program available to the city's Open Streets program, as well as parades. Neither of those events, including the annual Christmas Parade had been eligible for the grants in the past.

The grant's budget is $15,000, and that amount hasn't been used for a number of years, so city administration feels the grant should be made available to more events.

Grace Place funding

The city will also address a request from Grace Place, which is seeking emergency funding of $50,000.

Grace Place initially made the request at the Sept. 17 meeting of council. In a report to council to be tabled Monday, administration says it cannot accommodate the request.

However, the report states the city may be able to help through its Youth and Culture grant program in the future.

Also on the agenda is a report from the city's parks department about how it can deal with noise issues at John Jumbo Park.

The municipal election will take place Oct. 22.