City of Thunder Bay expects $215k budget surplus this year

The City of Thunder Bay is expecting a bit of a budget surplus this year.

In a report being presented to council at Monday's meeting, city administration said it's on track to have a positive budget variance of $215,000 at the end of 2019. Among the reasons, the city said, are lower insurance premiums, as well as savings realized through not filling vacant jobs. That includes $910,000 in transit alone.

However, the city has overspent in some areas, as well, including winter road clearing (an additional $1.3 million was spent last winter), and building permit revenues are down about $573,000 from projected amounts, as well.

On the rate-supported side, the report shows the water and wastewater budgets have favourable variances of $383,700 and $131,900, respectively.

2020 budget planning underway

The information is being presented Monday as administration already begins to plan for the city's 2020 budget. If the city were to maintain current spending levels, taxes would go up by just over four per cent; the city would have to find $6 million more in savings if the tax increase were to be dropped to one per cent.

Another challenge to be faced by council, the report states, is how to fund necessary infrastructure repairs. Administration wants to increase infrastructure spending by five per cent, starting in 2021; the city's Enhanced Infrastructure Renewal Program is currently funded at $8.4 million a year. That figure has not changed since 2015.

However, the report also notes the results of a program review will be presented to council in December, which could help bring down the budget, as well.

Other challenges the city face include provincial funding for land ambulances frozen at 2018 spending levels, as well as levy increases of $1.4 million for the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, and $580,000 for the Thunder Bay District Social Services Board.

The city also has a number of debentures it is also paying off, including for the new Thunder Bay Art Gallery.

Projections for growth in the city are $900,000 in 2020, 2021 and 2022, meaning there is little wiggle room for increased costs to be picked up by the tax base.

A motion from city council directs administration to keep service levels the same as 2019, while also providing options to council on how to reduce the tax levy.

Council will debate the 2020 operating budget starting in January.