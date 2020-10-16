Treaty Three Police charge two after Couchiching drug investigation

Two people from Couchiching First Nation are facing charges after a drug investigation in the community, Treaty Three Police said Friday.

Police said the arrests came on Oct. 8, after members of the service's street crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the community.

During the search, police seized cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, heroin, items related to drug trafficking, and Canadian cash.

A 28-year-old woman from Couchiching has been charged with two counts of drug possession.

A 50-year-old man, also from Couchiching, is facing multiple counts of drug possession for the purposes of trafficking, as well as charges of possession of property obtained by crime, fleeing from police, dangerous driving, assaulting police, and resisting arrest.

No further details were provided.