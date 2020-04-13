Human remains found near Couchiching First Nation

Ontario Provincial Police say human remains found on April 8 are those of a man who was reported as missing in January 2020.

Police said the remains, found in a wooded area near Couchiching First Nation, are those of 30-year-old Chauncey Lyle Grover.

He was reported as missing on January 20, but was last seen five days earlier.

Members of the OPP's Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit conducted a follow up search for Grover in early April.

The body will be sent to Toronto for a post mortem examination.

OPP ask anybody with information on the last whereabouts of Grover are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the OPP's dedicated tip line at 1-866-411-0648, or Crime Stoppers.