City of Thunder Bay seeks public input on recommended changes to city programs and services

The City of Thunder Bay is requesting the public to provide input regarding recently recommended changes to city programs and services.

The request comes after Grant Thornton LLP submitted and presented its phase two review of city programs and services to City Council on June 22.

According to a statement, Mayor Bill Mauro said the review "gives us the prospect of looking for any efficiencies and increasing our effectiveness ... this report gives us more information to help us make strategic choices."

Among the list of 45 recommendations are closing the Botanical Conservatory, closing both city-owned golf courses and discontinuing involvement in the private child care program.

People can view the report and provide comments on the recommendations on the city's website until July 31.

The feedback will then be shared with City Council at a meeting in September.