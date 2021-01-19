Learn lessons — like more heads-up on inmate releases — from 2 Thunder Bay outbreaks, corrections experts say

COVID-19 outbreaks at the two correctional facilities in Thunder Bay may be over, but experts familiar with Ontario's corrections system say lessons must be learned — including giving community agencies plenty of heads-up about the release of inmates — in hopes of preventing similar problems.

Lindsay Martin, a systems navigator with the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario, wants to see more transparency and communication between agencies when inmates are released.

"I only hope that we stop working in silos… and really work with corrections, and try to get that transparency so we are aware of who is being released with more than 48 hours' notice," she said.

Inmate discharges were quickly identified as a challenge when it came to containing the spread of COVID-19 within the city's district jail and correctional centre, and preventing further spread in the community.

The outbreaks declared at the two facilities by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Jan. 6 involved the infection of more than 190 staff and inmates.

Some have also said not communicating enough about when individuals are being released from custody has contributed to the community spread of COVID-19.

For much of March, the Thunder Bay district had the highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita in Ontario.

Task force to help released inmates underused

At the outset of the pandemic, a group of community agencies, which work with people involved in the criminal justice system, formed the COVID-19 Release From Custody Task Force.

The task force said more inmates were being released in an effort to promote physical distancing in the correctional facilities, but it was challenging for them to access important resources — which could include housing, income support, and mental-health and addictions programming — to reintegrate into the community.

The task force met weekly to share information, but was vastly underutilized, said Martin, adding only about 10 people were referred to the group over a year.

"We had almost eight months to get ready for this. We were organized and some of the major players were in place [to help out]," said Martin. "But none of that really went on until COVID got into both of those facilities, and then it was almost like 'Oh my God… let's get all these people out of here.'"

Martin said inmates were being discharged at all times of the day and night, which left community agencies scrambling and combing the streets to find people who had been released into homelessness.

She said said more communication between the community agencies and the correctional system would have helped alleviate that problem

More investment in crime prevention needed: prof

Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General said in a statement emailed to CBC News that it has no legal grounds to keep people in custody beyond the length of their sentence or when the court orders their release.

The statement also said designated correctional staff encourage and help inmates in planning for their release, including connecting with outside agencies, but those individuals must consent to the sharing of their personal information.

Justin Piché, an associate professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa, questioned how well inmates were educated about the community resources they can access.

"That seems ridiculous to me, that if someone knew that they could turn to someone to set them up with housing or income support and employment or other kinds of services, that they would just forgo it," he said.

Justin Piché, associate professor of criminology at the University of Ottawa, says the Ontario government should spend more money on social supports that prevent people from becoming incarcerated rather than expanding jails. (Submitted by Justin Piché)

Piché acknowledged the shortage of transitional housing in Thunder Bay, and called on the province to invest more in "upstream" crime prevention initiatives, such as in housing, health care, mental health and harm reduction.

"It's been pretty disappointing to see that, for instance, in this 2021 budget [released in late March], the province has allocated $983 million for what they're calling justice infrastructure," he said. "In 2021, we know that investing in reactive measures like policing and prisons are the most expensive and least effective ways of responding to criminalized conflicts."

Reducing inmate populations a key lesson

In an interview with CBC News on March 21, 10 days after the outbreak was declared over at the district jail, a union official representing local staff said he was worried about the potential for another COVID-19 outbreak. At the time, Bill Hayes said, the inmate population had once again risen to more than 100.

Jonathan Rudin, program director for Aboriginal Legal Services, said too many people are being held in custody on remand.

It means people are being brought into a correctional facility for a short period while awaiting bail, are potentially exposed to COVID-19, and then released back into the community, he said.

"We're very disappointed that the lessons we thought were learned at the beginning of the pandemic — which were that jails and remand facilities were significantly less crowded, and there was not massive spikes in crime — but yet we've just gone back to doing business as usual," said Rudin.

Jonathan Rudin, the program director at Aboriginal Legal Services, says people held in custody on remand rarely have access to programming or receive support when they are released. (Osgood Hall Law School)

He said people held on remand rarely get access to programming that would support their various needs when they are held in custody or when they are released.

"None of those people have social workers assigned, so there is no discharge planning possible in the current set up, because the system is just not set up for it."

Rudin said the system could work that way, if the government was willing to sit down, work with community agencies and make the changes.

CBC News asked the Ministry of the Solicitor General if any changes were being explored to improve discharge planning.

In an email, the ministry said correctional staff are designated to support inmates planning for their release, and some actions are taken "where operationally feasible" to connect inmates with necessary resources.

But it did not respond to the question about possible changes or improvements to discharge planning.