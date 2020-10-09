Police 'reviewing' allegations First Nations man was beaten to death in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police say they are aware of allegations a First Nations man was beaten to death in the city but say the coroner's office is conducting the investigation.

The allegations stem from a social media post about the death of Jonathan Achneepineskum. A funeral was held for the 36-year-old from the Red Rock Indian Band in Thunder Bay on Friday.

"We have spoken with several members of the family, and the investigation is on-going," said regional coroner, Dr. Michael Wilson.

A post on Facebook, attributed to Achneepineskum's mother-in-law, and widely shared by relatives said that Achneepineskum's beating should be investigated as hate crime and that witnesses are afraid to go to the police.

Wilson said while the coroner's office does not conduct criminal investigations, its role is to determine the cause of death, which can help police decide if a criminal investigation is warranted.

"The social media post identified a male victim, and investigators reviewing the alleged incident have learned the coroner has been advised," said a news release issued by police on Friday afternoon.

"Due to privacy reasons, and out of respect to the family, the Thunder Bay Police Service is unable to provide further details to the public," the statement said.

Anyone who is afraid to speak to police can ask to talk to the Indigenous liaison officer, police said.