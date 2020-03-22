Skip to Main Content
Atikokan hospital says 2 people monitored for COVID-19 have tested negative
The Atikokan General Hospital has confirmed that the two people it had been monitoring for COVID-19 have tested negative for the disease.

But hospital CEO says this is no time for complacency

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, more and more people are being asked to to self-isolate at home, for two weeks at a time, if they are symptomatic or have been diagnosed with the disease. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

However, the chief executive officer of the hospital says there is no room for complacency.

"We continue to assess and swab as per public health's guidelines," Jorge VanSlyke said in an email to CBC Sunday.

"People must continue to self-isolate and take this seriously."

