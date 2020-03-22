Atikokan hospital says 2 people monitored for COVID-19 have tested negative
The Atikokan General Hospital has confirmed that the two people it had been monitoring for COVID-19 have tested negative for the disease.
But hospital CEO says this is no time for complacency
However, the chief executive officer of the hospital says there is no room for complacency.
"We continue to assess and swab as per public health's guidelines," Jorge VanSlyke said in an email to CBC Sunday.
"People must continue to self-isolate and take this seriously."