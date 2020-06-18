A new core programs and services review report to be presented to Thunder Bay City Council on Monday recommends sweeping cost reductions, including the closure and sale of several recreational facilities.

The final core services report was completed by consultant Grant Thornton LLP for the city, and makes 45 recommendations to reduce city costs, and increase efficiency, the report states.

Among those recommendations are:

The city consider discontinuing its involvement in the private child care program

Sell Port Arthur Stadium and the Jumbo Gardens Community Centre

End the lease with the Vale Community Centre

Close and potentially re-purpose the Boulevard Lake Beach

Reduce services in "underutilized" areas of the Canada Game Complex

Reduce Muskeg Express operating hours

Close underutilized areas of Chippewa

Close the Botanical Conservatory

Reduce the number of outdoor skating rinks by eight

Close both city-owned golf courses

Implement automated water meter readers to increase efficiency

Dissolve the Sister Cities Committee

The report also makes a number of internal recommendations around the city's information technology, fleet management, and human resources departments.

Not all of the recommendations include information as to how much the city would save annually if the recommended change was made.

Some do, however. For example, closing Port Arthur Stadium would save the city about $113,000 a year, the report states, and the city could save about $230,000 a year by divesting itself of the conservatory.

Closing both golf courses would result in savings of about $100,000 per year, while eliminating the Sister Cities Committee would save the city about $18,000 a year.

The report also recommends the city maintain its current number of campgrounds, as they're profitable, and keep its north and south divisions intact, as there are cost benefits to maintaining operations on both sides of the city.

The report also recommends the city improve communication with the public regarding roads, so staff have a better understanding of the public's concerns.

The report also recommends increasing the city's waste diversion rate, which is "very low compared to other municipalities."