Rural south-side house fire determined to be accidental, fire officials say

A fire at a rural south-side home earlier this week was accidental and caused by a faulty electrical extension cord, Thunder Bay fire officials say.

Monday's blaze at a Coppin Road home sent one man to hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, according to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called Monday afternoon to the home, where they encountered smoke and flames shooting out of the house's back windows. An investigation found that the failed extension cord lit a couch in the living room on fire.

The home reportedly suffered heavy fire damage.

In a written release issued Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said the homeowner attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher when he discovered it, but was unsuccessful, necessitating the call to first responders.

"The homeowner did many things right in this case," deputy Fire Chief Dave Paxton was quoted as saying in the fire department's release. "He ensured he had working smoke alarms and took reasonable steps to extinguish the fire when it was just starting."

"Unfortunately, he was injured when he didn't immediately evacuate after his attempts at extinguishing the fire were unsuccessful."

Fire officials reminded people to ensure extension cords aren't damaged and to replace them if they are.

"It is important to ensure that no furniture or appliances are placed on top of extension cords," Tuesday's release said.