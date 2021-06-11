Cool off with a bubble tea from Thunder Bay's Milktease

For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, we're back on Red River Road in Thunder Bay to learn about a shop called Milktease.

It's owned by Aaron Parrilla, Hazel Capillan and Dave Salanga — three twentysomethings that decided to open a cafe dedicated to bubble tea.

If you haven't had bubble tea before, it's a cold drink from Taiwan that combines sweetened tea — sometimes with milk — with chewy, black pearls made of tapioca.

Aaron told me the business was inspired by a trip to the Philippines a few years ago.

Milktease is at 222 Red River Rd. in Thunder Bay.

