Thunder Bay, Ont., police arrest man over weekend gas bar robbery

A 28-year-old man has been charged following a weekend robbery at a Thunder Bay gas bar.

Police said the robbery occurred just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the Esso gas bar on Arthur Street West, when a male entered the store and demanded money.

Police said the accused threw a debit PIN pad at the employee, before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigation led police to identify and arrest the accused on Monday afternoon.

The accused is charged with robbery with violence, wearing a disguise with intent and two counts of breach of probation.

He appeared in court Tuesday and was remanded into custody.