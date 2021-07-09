Thunder Bay police arrest suspect allegedly responsible for 6 convenience store robberies

Thunder Bay police have arrested a 25-year-old man who is accused of perpetrating six different convenience store robberies in the northwestern Ontario city.

The Thunder Bay Police Service, announcing the arrest on Friday, said the incidents took place between June 23 and July 4.

Officers with the police service's break and enter and robbery unit made the arrest early Friday morning.

The accused was also in possession of a stolen vehicle, police added.

The accused is charged with six counts of robbery, six counts of disguise with intent, seven counts of breaching probation, and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He is expected to appear in bail court on Saturday.