Man charged over pair of Thunder Bay, Ont., convenience store robberies

A 40-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges over a pair of south side convenience store robberies, police said.

Police said both robberies occurred on May 27.

The first took place at about 10:30 p.m. at the Circle K on the 700 block of May Street. The accused entered the store and demanded money while threatening the clerk with what was believed to be a needle.

Less than an hour later, the accused entered the Circle K on the 700 block of Simpson Street and demanded money while threatening the clerk with what was believed to be a screwdriver.

Investigators were able to identify the accused and arrested him on May 29. He's been charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon.

He appeared in court Tuesday.