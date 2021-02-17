7-Eleven liquor application a concern for Thunder Bay mayor

Thunder Bay's mayor says he's concerned over the possibility of 7-Eleven being allowed to sell liquor in its Ontario stores, as that may lead other convenience store chains — including those in Thunder Bay — to follow suit.

7-Eleven has filed an application with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to sell liquor in 61 of its Ontario stores. No decision has yet been made by the province.

And while there are currently no 7-Eleven stores in Thunder Bay, city Mayor Bill Mauro said if 7-Eleven is granted its licences, other convenience store chains may not be far behind.

"You would expect that if one business was allowed to do it … others would certainly come knocking, and in the not too distant future," Mauro said.

Mauro is a member of Ontario's Big City Mayors (OBCM) organization, which is made up of 29 mayors from the province's biggest cities and passed a resolution opposing the 7-Eleven application last month.

Mauro said there were two main reasons the group is against the move.

First, he said, the convenience store sector has not been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to restaurants and bars.

"They have been allowed to stay open," Mauro said. "Adding the ability to sell liquor during the pandemic would give them another unfair advantage."

Second, Mauro said there was simply some concern "related to the ability of the sale and distribution of alcohol to be managed … at the convenience store association level."

Mauro will present the OBCM resolution at a meeting of Thunder Bay City Council later this month for information purposes. However, he has no plans to table a resolution of his own, calling on Thunder Bay councillors to support the OBCM position.