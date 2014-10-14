Higher taxes will lead to more contraband cigarette sales, group says

Higher taxes on cigarettes will only push more smokers to the black market, and lead to more money for organized crime groups, the National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco (NCACT) said.

Northwestern Ontario is already a hotspot for contraband tobacco, with up to 65 per cent of cigarettes sold in the region being contraband, said Gary Grant, NCACT spokesperson.

Grant said a lack of enforcement activity, as well as ease of access, may be contributing to the region's high rates of contraband tobacco.

And if the new federal Liberal budget is approved, it would increase taxes on cigarette cartons by $4, which, Grant said, would likely result in more people turning to the black market.

With most contraband cigarette manufacturing in Canada taking place in Ontario, that also means the region is a major corridor for smugglers trying to move the product further west, Grant said.

Organized crime groups are "making huge amounts of money," Grant said, adding it's estimated that Canada loses about $1 billion a year in tax revenue from the sale of contraband cigarettes, while Ontario loses about $750 million.

Grant said the federal government estimates it will receive about $2.1 billion in extra revenue by increasing taxes on cigarette cartons by the planned four dollars.

Grant said the pandemic has slowed the black market, with more people purchasing cigarettes legally.

"But my concern is that when the pandemic is over, things will revert back to normal, and the black market will once again be more attractive to people," he said. "Not only that, some people are going to be very seriously impacted financially."

That, too, may result in more people purchasing contraband tobacco, as it's considerably cheaper than legitimate tobacco.

That would be "bad news for all Canadians because organized crime will flourish and start spreading," he said. "I really don't believe that people will not go to the black market once the black market is returning to its normal activities."

The solution isn't necessarily a matter of increasing taxes, Grant said.

"I think that the best thing to do is hold the line on taxes and focus your government's attention on maybe public awareness, and public awareness campaigns as to the dangers of buying contraband tobacco," he said. "You're funding organized crime. You're depriving your own fellow taxpayer of needed revenues to [support] things like health and public safety and infrastructure."

Grant said improving legislation and increasing enforcement, is also a good approach.

He used Quebec as an example; about a decade ago, the contraband cigarette problem in Quebec was about as bad as it is in Ontario today.

"They decided to pass legislation that allowed every police officer in the province to deal with contraband tobacco enforcement, whereas in most provinces it's predominantly an issue that the RCMP and the provincial revenue ministry officers look at," Grant said. "Most municipal police services and other police services, have not been able to enforce the Excise Act.

Quebec also developed a task force and a government agency dedicated to fighting contraband tobacco sales, and Grant said right now, Quebec's contraband cigarette rate is about 10 per cent.

"Their estimate was that for every dollar they've spent on enforcement, they [received] $12 back," Grant said. "So it's a good business situation, as well as being an excellent enforcement situation that's really helped to deal with the problem to the point that they're the gold standard across Canada."

"We've talked to the [Ontario] government many times about developing some legislation to emulate Quebec's," he said. "We're just still waiting for them to do that. And hopefully they will."

