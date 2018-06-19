It's that time of year across northern Ontario.... where construction signs go up on city streets and area highways. We speak with a roadwork supervisor in Thunder Bay who says drivers need to do a better job of paying attention. 5:06

The City of Thunder Bay is reminding motorists to be extra careful when driving through road construction sites during the spring and summer.

"It's that time of year where there's probably two or three dozen road projects happening at once," Mitchell Malcolm, the city's supervisor of maintenance operations, said Monday. "We just ask that everybody take a little bit of extra time and caution driving through the city."

Malcolm said there haven't been any major incidents involving workers being struck by vehicles at city road construction sites. However, there have been a number of close calls.

"Distracted driving has become a hot-button issue," he said. "We see it every day when we're out there working on the side of the road."

He said drivers are often seen travelling too fast through construction zones or not giving workers or equipment enough space.

One example, Malcolm said, involves the pothole-patcher known as the Python 5000.

"It's a highly-visible piece of equipment, and we usually utilize it on the busier streets in town," he said. "Everyone is interested in the machine."

Some drivers, Malcolm said, will slow down, or even stop, to look at or take photos of the machine, in the middle of a busy, four-lane street.

The Python 5000 at work in Thunder Bay. Asphalt mix can be seen pouring from the front, to fill in a pothole. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"What that does is actually creates more of a hazard for the public, and for our workers," he said.

The city issued some safety tips for motorists travelling through construction sites:

Slow down and proceed with caution

Watch for construction crews

Pay attention to all signs — normal speed limits will be reduced and traffic lanes may have changed

Be patient and expect delays

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and construction workers, equipment and traffic barrier

Malcolm said city crews will sometimes report dangerous incidents involving motorists at work sites to police for follow-up.