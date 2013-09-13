Construction on James Street south in Thunder Bay to begin on Monday

Construction on James Street South, between Gore Street and Kingston Street will begin Monday, May 4, 2020.

Construction work will include repairs to storm sewers and sidewalks and is expected to take approximately nine weeks to complete, according to the City of Thunder Bay.

Traffic heading north to south will be directed to take Mountdale Avenue, using Gore Street and Montreal Street, the city said in a news release.

The city is asking those travelling near the construction zone to use extra caution and obey all posted signage.