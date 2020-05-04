Construction of Boulevard Lake dam begins, walkway closes for foreseeable future

Construction on the Boulevard Lake dam is set to begin today, May 4, which will close the pedestrian walkway for the foreseeable future.

According to The City of Thunder Bay, the rehabilitation construction project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The walkway will remain closed until the project is completed.

Starting at the end of June, water levels in Boulevard Lake will be lowered to install cofferdams, which are needed to complete the work, said city officials in a media release.

Due to the lowering of the water level, activities including swimming, canoeing and kayaking will be suspended this summer.

"The Boulevard Lake dam is approximately 100 years old," said Mike Vogrig, the city's project engineer overseeing the Boulevard Lake Dam Rehabilitation Project.

"Repairs and improvements are necessary to restore parts of the dam's structure that have deteriorated and to meet current regulatory requirements in the Ministry of Natural Resources' Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act."

According to the City of Thunder Bay, rehabilitation of the dam will include repairing the concrete to strengthen the dam, and providing new mechanical gates to improve the operations of the structure. In addition, the walkway over Boulevard Lake dam will be widened and additional lighting will be added along the structure.

The city is asking residents to obey all posted signage, follow the detour routes and use extra caution near the construction zone.