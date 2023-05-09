Thunder Bay City Council approves funding for conservatory overhaul

After a delay, work on overhauling the Thunder Bay Centennial Botanical Conservatory is expected to get underway next year.

Thunder Bay City Council approved funding on Monday for the project, which will see a variety of work done at the south-side facility.

The work was initially scheduled to be done in 2023, but that was delayed, said Cory Halvorsen, the city's manager of parks and open spaces.

"Originally, we were pushing hard to have this report to council with the estimates and the secured funding, late 2022, early 2023," he said. "But we weren't able to to proceed quite as quickly as we had anticipated."

The work will cost just over $5 million. About $2.2 million is coming from the city's Renew Thunder Bay fund — that allocation was approved by council on Monday.

Other funding is coming from the federal and provincial governments; some of that funding is in place, while the city has submitted another application that, if successful, would provide further funding for the conservatory renewal work.

And the work is wide-ranging. A report to council lists the following work as part of the conservatory renewal project:

Replacing the east and west wings;

Refinishing parts of the tropical display area's steel structure and piping;

Re-glazing the entire facility;

Adding automated venting and irrigation systems;

Replacing the facility's heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical systems;

Removing any existing asbestos, and

Providing additional, accessible public washrooms.

Halvorsen said the work will see the east wing modified so it can serve as a multipurpose space.

"The service level that we've been able to offer has been very limited, because the wings have been closed to the public for some time," he said. "Just reopening the wings to the public brings us back to the type of ceremony and event booking that would have taken place in the past."

Halvorsen said the plan is to put the conservatory overhaul out for tender in late summer or fall, and the construction schedule itself will be determined after the tender is awarded.

Beyond next year's overhaul, further exterior work at the conservatory site is possible, as well, Halvorsen said.

It would include the creation of an outdoor classroom, event and venue areas, community gardens, parking improvements, and general landscaping.

However, Halvorsen said the exterior work is dependent on external funding. The report to council states that phase of exterior work would cost about $1.6 million; council has approved about half of that, which will come through the Renew Thunder Bay Fund.

The city will apply to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for the remainder. If that application is approved, the exterior project could end up moving ahead more quickly, and go to tender in July.