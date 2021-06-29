Thunder Bay police involved in north-side standoff

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are involved in a possible armed standoff that began just after 7 a.m. ET after they received reports of a disturbance.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service were alerted to the disturbance on the 400 block of Conmee Street and the standoff ensued.

Neighbourhood residents have been urged to shelter in place.

Conmee Street is blocked at Gertrude Avenue, Vera Avenue and Oswald Street.

Members of the public are also asked to avoid the area.

More to come