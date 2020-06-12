Conmee, Oliver Paipoonge explore possible benefits of amalgamating

Leaders of the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge and the Township of Conmee are exploring potential benefits of amalgamating the two neighbouring northwestern Ontario communities.

Conmee Mayor Kevin Holland said in a statement on Thursday that both his council and the Oliver Paipoonge council are exploring "potential benefits" of having the two communities unite.

"Oliver Paipoonge administrative staff have recently been assisting Conmee with administrative functions, and it has become increasingly clear that there are many similarities in terms of our operations," said Holland.

Merger could be a huge step for communities

Both communities, which are located just west of Thunder Bay, are members of the Lakehead Rural Municipal Coalition, which has been one avenue used to promote their mutual interests.

"For many years, the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge and the Township Conmee have worked together on issues that affected both communities. Together, they have continually searched for ways to reduce costs, while not sacrificing services to their residents," reads the statement provided by both communities.

Oliver Paipoonge Mayor, Lucy Kloosterhuis, said the merger would be a huge step for both communities, and could provide economic benefits.

"There are benefits and drawbacks to review and consider for both Oliver Paipoonge and Conmee residents. Service delivery, administrative functions, financial matters, economic benefits and greater political influence are just some of the items we will be scrutinizing," said Kloosterhuis.

Consultation process to follow

Leaders of both communities said residents and taxpayers will have the opportunity to provide feedback through a consultation process that will include public meetings.

"Both councils are asking constituents to examine all of the information with an objective eye, and with the vision of the best possible future for all residents and ratepayers," reads the statement from community leaders.

The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, is home to over 5,000 people, while the and the Township of Conmee is home to over 800.